Build 11429282 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 03:13:24 UTC

Fix bugs that may cause archive loss, save errors will pop up a prompt

Repairing may cause the next wave to refresh abnormally

Fix a bug where pausing to refresh the next level may result in repeated refresh of units and group fights

Fix the possibility of an error when the frenzy pauses

Replace icons displaying hidden costumes

Strengthen currency overflow and withdraw 2000000000