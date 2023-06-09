Fix: The game crash when loading next scene from Alley To the Caves. Clear All Your Saved Data.
Old Save Data Is not compatible with the new serialized settings.
Metania update for 9 June 2023
Minor Updates 9/6
Fix: The game crash when loading next scene from Alley To the Caves. Clear All Your Saved Data.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update