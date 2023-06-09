 Skip to content

Metania update for 9 June 2023

Minor Updates 9/6

Fix: The game crash when loading next scene from Alley To the Caves. Clear All Your Saved Data.
Old Save Data Is not compatible with the new serialized settings.

