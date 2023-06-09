Update Notes - 6/9

What’s up, folks! In this update, we have made optimizations and adjustments based on the feedback from players, and we have fixed some bugs that occurred in the recent version updates. We would like to express our gratitude for your support and feedback on the new version. More optimizations are still in progress, and some adjustments and new content are expected to be updated in the version at the end of this month. Stay tuned!

---Gunfire Studio

Heroes

[Zi Xiao]

Adjusted Ascension [Heaven Strike]

Old: Deal extra 500/750/1000 DMG to the enemy with the highest HP within the area of [Falling Star] for every hit caused by [Falling Star]

Lv. 3: ([Legendary Astrohouse]: Continuously move to the nearest enemy)

New: Deal extra 100%/200%/125% DMG 1/1/2 times to the enemy with the highest HP within the area of [Falling Star] for every hit caused by [Falling Star]

Lv. 3: ([Legendary Astrohouse]: Continuously move to the nearest enemy)

Old: Deal extra 500/750/1000 DMG to the enemy with the highest HP within the area of [Falling Star] for every hit caused by [Falling Star] Lv. 3: ([Legendary Astrohouse]: Continuously move to the nearest enemy) New: Deal extra 100%/200%/125% DMG 1/1/2 times to the enemy with the highest HP within the area of [Falling Star] for every hit caused by [Falling Star] Lv. 3: ([Legendary Astrohouse]: Continuously move to the nearest enemy) Optimized the Ascension [Lucky Day], now the DMG of [Falling Star] will gain bonus as well

Optimized the targeting detection of [Falling Star]

Added new dialog box for explanation of [Astroforecast]

[Nona]

Increased the aggression of [Iron Wing] towards elites

Optimized the action performance of [Hardwood Missile]

Optimized Ascension [Heavy Modification], Now casting primary skill during firing [Hardwood Missiles] will not interrupt it and cast immediately

Weakened the teammate visual effects of [Nona]

BUG Fixes

Fixed an issue that [Falling Star] evaluates quality of [Astrohouse] improperly when [Zi Xiao] having Ascension [Fate Thread] under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that cards obtained through [Zi Xiao]’s skill [Astroforecast] improperly attack Spiritual Remnant

Fixed an issue that times of casting [Astroforecast] are not included in unlocking [Zi Xiao]’s spiritual jade [Card Master]

Fixed an issue that the DMG of [Nona]’s skill [Mecha Drop] cannot be benefited from occult scrolls [Energy Sandals] and [Skill Booster]

Fixed an issue that the attack speed bonus of [Nona]’s Ascension [Nimble Finger] cannot affect weapons with no need to reload

Fixed an issue that the accuracy of [Nona]’s Ascension [Hardwood Missile] is affected by the current weapon

Fixed an issue that the state icon of [Nona]’s Ascension [Magazine Modification] displays improperly

Fixed an issue that [Nona]’s Ascension [Suicide Device] may lose availability under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that the primary skill and [Iron Wing]’s mode switch of [Nona] can not be cast under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that [Nona] cannot select Ascensions [Eagle Eye] [Specialized Shield] and [Suicide Device] in Daily Challenge and Spiritual Assault

Fixed an issue that [Iron Wing] doesn’t attack enemies under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that the attack distance between [Iron Wing] Fire Mode and Gluttony is too close

Fixed an issue that the game may be stuck improperly when playing in solo mode as [Nona] in [Spiritual Assault]

Fixed an issue that the bonus icon displays improperly when [Xing Zhe] holding [Brick], [Jet Octopus] and [Star Ring]

Fixed an issue that [Star Ring] Gallery doesn’t show base DMG

Fixed an issue that the weapon skill of [Jet Octopus] resets the fire cooldown improperly

Fixed an issue that the drop location of [Brick] starlight is improper under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that the golden-enhanced effect of [Brick] displays improperly under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that the weapon model of [Hell] obscures the view under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that the lightning chain DMG of [Arc Light] misses under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that the effect of Enhanced [Veteran] is improper in [Spiritual Assault]

Fixed an issue that interaction with Mysterious Chest is improper with occult scroll [Take it all] under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that players may select team cursed scrolls in solo mode

Fixed an issue that the interface of interacting with [Golden Goblet] cannot be closed under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that some localization content (translation) displays improperly

Follow us for the latest:

Gunfire Reborn Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Twitter

[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)

Gunfire Reborn Facebook

Gunfire Reborn YouTube