Carth Alpha 1.95a3
~Reworked the 5 levels of Artisans Feat choices
~Novice
~Apprentice
~Adept
~Expert
~Master
~Began working on all Adept level talents for Artisan choices
~Adjusted gamma slider allowing more high end brightness
~Fixed Bug with male Prefabs and Colliders
~Reworded Welcome Message
~Added each new character LVL 10 worth of XP (to better help test multiple builds)
~Added each new character 2000 gold to start with (to better help testing gear)
~Renamed Feats
~Added few spells to select feats
~Began work on adept level crafting and components needed
~Optimizations in character creation scene
~Ram usage and disk space optimizations
~Added missing and new crafting icon images
~Added missing and new inventory icon images
~Continued map work on Main land Carth
~Added Numerous Spawn locations around Port Nethrean
~Completed Adept Level Skills and Recipes for
~Armourer
~Jeweler
~Leather Worker
~Weapon Smith
~Fixed missing Crafting recipes from Armourer
Carth Playtest update for 9 June 2023
