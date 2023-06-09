Carth Alpha 1.95a3

~Reworked the 5 levels of Artisans Feat choices

~Novice

~Apprentice

~Adept

~Expert

~Master

~Began working on all Adept level talents for Artisan choices

~Adjusted gamma slider allowing more high end brightness

~Fixed Bug with male Prefabs and Colliders

~Reworded Welcome Message

~Added each new character LVL 10 worth of XP (to better help test multiple builds)

~Added each new character 2000 gold to start with (to better help testing gear)

~Renamed Feats

~Added few spells to select feats

~Began work on adept level crafting and components needed

~Optimizations in character creation scene

~Ram usage and disk space optimizations

~Added missing and new crafting icon images

~Added missing and new inventory icon images

~Continued map work on Main land Carth

~Added Numerous Spawn locations around Port Nethrean

~Completed Adept Level Skills and Recipes for

~Armourer

~Jeweler

~Leather Worker

~Weapon Smith

~Fixed missing Crafting recipes from Armourer