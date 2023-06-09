 Skip to content

Succubus alchemist update for 9 June 2023

Ver1.15 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug where event objectives for ranking within the top 30 would not appear.
・Adjusted the collection quantities of "Frogs," "Honey," and "Bones" to depend on the collection level.
・Adjusted the contents of the luxurious mining treasure chests.
・Implemented bulk purchase support for alchemical items such as Aphrodisiacs.

Changed files in this update

