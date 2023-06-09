・Fixed a bug where event objectives for ranking within the top 30 would not appear.
・Adjusted the collection quantities of "Frogs," "Honey," and "Bones" to depend on the collection level.
・Adjusted the contents of the luxurious mining treasure chests.
・Implemented bulk purchase support for alchemical items such as Aphrodisiacs.
Ver1.15 Update
