Project Beril / 贝丽尔养成计划 update for 9 June 2023

Game version updated to 1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 11429009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Touhou Shining Shooting Star Crossover Pack (paid DLC) is released, and you can access it from the crossover area.

When you have Touhou Shining Shooting Star Pack, Beril's skill points will increase by 2 permanently.

Tips:
For better control and feel, you can switch to exclusive fullscreen mode from settings.
To make AI attribute adjustment easier, you can increase game speed by pressing the "]" key.

Other Changes:

Added Gallery and Memory mode that you can access from the main menu.
Slightly improved AI dodge ability against lasers.
Fixed minor bugs.

Incoming Update:

We will overhaul Beril's dodge code soon, which will drastically improve its dodge stability. Stay tuned.

