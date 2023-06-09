6/9 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11429006 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 11:30 am on 6/9 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate the Grievant Spirit Camp: Lord Bachi, Yu Ji, Nie Xiaoqian, Spoon Demon

New Activity

Accumulated recharge hairstyles with limited time: Rose Love

I see the rose whispering, romantic until death

Activity time: June 9th, 2023- June 30th, 2023

Activity Rules: 1. Accumulate a recharge of 5000 RMB during the activity time to unlock the White Snow Rose Lover Blue Rose hairstyle

After unlocking the Snow White Rose Lover Blue Rose hairstyle, you can purchase other hair colors through the corresponding currency The calculation of cumulative recharge limit does not include the amount of character gift packages directly purchased by Steam

Limited Time - Animal Party Theme Treasure Box

Jinghuan Forest is hosting a party: there are little pandas, little white rabbits, and

Activity time: June 9, 2023- June 23, 2023

Activity Rules:

Gather together the Luofang Soft Cute Panda series and redeem them for exclusive hair colors and actions of the Luofang Soft Cute Panda series Collect all the Summer Rain Soft Charming White Rabbit series to redeem for the exclusive hair colors and actions of the Summer Rain Soft Charming White Rabbit series Gather together the Luofang Soft and Cute Panda series and have the Luofang Praying hairstyle, and you can consume spirit stones to exchange for the exclusive hair color of Luofang Soft and Cute Panda Series II The Luo Fang Soft and Cute Panda series and the Summer Rain Soft and Charming White Rabbit series can be obtained from the Animal Party themed treasure box. In the animal party event, a total of 500 draws can be consumed to exchange any piece of clothing from the Luo Fang Soft and Cute Panda series or the Summer Rain Soft and Charming White Rabbit series New currency - Secret Silver can be extracted, with a high probability of obtaining 16, 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1 Secret Silver.

Star Diamond Mall - Qingfeng Boiling Wine Theme Limited Time Launch

Breeze boiling wine and moonlight, dusk rain burning tea sighing the setting sun

Star Diamond Mall limited time listing of gold quality fashion!

New on the mall!

It is the beautiful scenery in Jiangnan, and during the season of falling flowers, I meet you again

Encounter Old Knowledge Series Summer Lotus Special Launch

[New fitting room added]

Animal Party Treasure Box Added: Luo Fang - Soft and Cute Panda Series, Summer Rain - Soft and Charming White Rabbit Series

Redemption page: Animal Party Event, Rose Love Event

Shopping Mall Launch: Little Ice - Encounter Old Knowledge - Summer Lotus Series

New on Star Diamond Mall: Nalan Lotus Dance - Clear Breeze and Evening Rain Series, Nangong Yichen - Monthly Red Sleeve Series, Yuji - Boiling Wine and Setting Sun Series

Balance adjustment

Added the duration of the main star of Lingtan Zhiqiu Yiye Slightly reduced the cooldown of the Simulated Grievance Spirit Yang Qilang 2 skill Added the maximum basic physical strength of Yang Qilang, a simulated spirit of resentment Added 3 skills for simulating the autumn training of the Grievant Spirit White, including flying speed and distance Improved the deceleration effect on the spirit scout caused by the area left behind after using the 3 skills in the simulated resentment spirit white autumn practice Reduced the duration of immune damage effects after auxiliary star transformation taboo (earth) falls to the ground and rises

