Revamped menu art and release anticipation

As TUDC gets closer to release, I felt the need to review the art style of the title images and determined it did not fit the theme of the game, so as many of you may have noticed, the art around the store page looks quite different.

I daresay, it looks much better. With the initial design and style of The Ultimate Death Clock, I originally created the strikingly red title screen thinking, at least from the beginning of development, the game would take a much darker tone.

As development went on, however, things took a bit more of a celestial turn in terms of style. The more the design went this route, the more it seemed to fit so much better with the deeply personal tone of the game. As such, the original title screen did not fit so well with what the game ended up becoming.

I can assure everyone, this change was a vast improvement, and we are now only just over a week away from general release!

We're almost there!