Caves of Lore update for 9 June 2023

QOL improvements

Caves of Lore update for 9 June 2023

Build 11428970

I've been making lots of little changes here and there to improve overall QOL, and I think it's time to mention some things specifically.

  • An option now exists to show enemy HP on mouse-over during combat, if you haven enough lore to see health bars
    Mousing over the turn-order will show the HP regardless of the option being checked

  • Sell All button for stacked items

  • Monsters summoned by heroes now show a purple health bar

  • Most Resist Enchants are now significantly cheaper to move and rebind to new items

  • Training Kiosks now train twice as fast, and spell training also helps with memorization

  • Added some more information in the Info section

  • Prepped controller rebinding to support more keys

