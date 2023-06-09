QOL improvements

I've been making lots of little changes here and there to improve overall QOL, and I think it's time to mention some things specifically.
-
An option now exists to show enemy HP on mouse-over during combat, if you haven enough lore to see health bars
Mousing over the turn-order will show the HP regardless of the option being checked
-
Sell All button for stacked items
-
Monsters summoned by heroes now show a purple health bar
-
Most Resist Enchants are now significantly cheaper to move and rebind to new items
-
Training Kiosks now train twice as fast, and spell training also helps with memorization
-
Added some more information in the Info section
-
Prepped controller rebinding to support more keys
Changed files in this update