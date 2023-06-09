 Skip to content

少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 9 June 2023

Version update on June 9, 2023

Build 11428953

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Now players can leave the Safe house of the foreign pavilion 2f.
  2. Added a new type of animation - tentacle capture.
  3. Added Yangguan 2f rules and traps.
    The next update is expected to be at the end of this month, when a room, a new NPC, and a new animation will be opened.

