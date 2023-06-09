- Now players can leave the Safe house of the foreign pavilion 2f.
- Added a new type of animation - tentacle capture.
- Added Yangguan 2f rules and traps.
The next update is expected to be at the end of this month, when a room, a new NPC, and a new animation will be opened.
少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 9 June 2023
Version update on June 9, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180331 Depot 2180331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update