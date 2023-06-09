You can now increase the duration of the bouncy wrecking ball from the Unlock Abilities menu. Btw, to get the wrecking ball you need to complete the required achievements which you can check in your trophy case.
Choo Choo Survivor update for 9 June 2023
Wrecking ball duration ability and some minor bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
You can now increase the duration of the bouncy wrecking ball from the Unlock Abilities menu. Btw, to get the wrecking ball you need to complete the required achievements which you can check in your trophy case.