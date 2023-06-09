 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Choo Choo Survivor update for 9 June 2023

Wrecking ball duration ability and some minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11428903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now increase the duration of the bouncy wrecking ball from the Unlock Abilities menu. Btw, to get the wrecking ball you need to complete the required achievements which you can check in your trophy case.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link