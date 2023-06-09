Orange Season v0.10 | ⛄ Frostfall Update 🍁

Hey everyone,

Today we'll be updating the game by adding the Autumn and Winter Season! You will also find some new areas and fixes. Patch notes below:

New Seasons:

🍂 Autumn Season 🍁

❄️ Winter Season ⛄

New Areas:

Rockfall Mountain

Benjamin's House

Town Hall

Copper Mine levels

Characters:

Yumiko

Kaori

Shinnosuke

Mystery Character

Tons of new dialogues and routines for existing characters

New Features:

Improved game tutorials

Rory's Farm Shop

Now you can upgrade your house. Check it out at Raphael's Woodwork Shop.

Now you can purchase furniture to your house

Added Thunderstorms

Added Cloudy Days

Added interior lighting

Fruit bushes

Purchase meals at Chloe's Restaurant with a different menu throughout the day

New Objects:

Seed Machine: Turns crops into seeds

Beehive: Produces honey every few days

Hay Dryer: Turns grass into hay

Feed Grinder: Turns crops into chicken feed

Cheese Maker: Turns milk into cheese

Mayogenizer: Turns egg into mayo

Microwave: Heats up food

New Foods:

Kibe, Pastel, Tapioca, Sugarcane Juice

New Music & Sounds:

Beach Tracks & Pagode Version on Saturdays

Autumn Season Tracks

Winter Season Tracks

Tracks for all the interiors

Tons and tons of new sound effects

Minor Features:

Added weeds

Bonfire at night on Town

Improved interactions with objects

Improved font, UI, and icons

Added item consume animation

You can now open interior doors

Added more interactable objects

Added "Return to Main Menu" button

Moved Copper Mine entrance to Rockfall Mountain

Improved shop interface

House windows now display weather

Improved animations

Brittany's Farm gate will now close after dark

Added and improved visual effects

Changed lots of prices

Added cheat codes. See the list at: https://orange-season.fandom.com/wiki/Cheat_Codes

Autumn Season & Winter Season:

As temperatures begin to drop, the leaves fall from the trees and the town is decorated to celebrate the harvest.

Grab a cup of tea and settle in by the fire. We have a lot to talk about.

Rockfall Mountain:

The name comes from the stories told by the mining crews of old. They had their work constantly interrupted because of the rocks that fell from the top of the mountain, blocking the entrance to the mine. There you can find the entrance to this abandoned mine. See what you can dig up.

House Upgrade:

Having your own house is already pretty neat, but what if you could do more with it? Raphael can help you out with that. If you have the money and the materials.

Farm Upgrade:

Sometimes all you need a little extra space. What about an even bigger farm? Talk to Shinnosuke at the Town Hall during business hours and let's see what we can arrange.

Furniture & Decoration:

Add more personality to your farm house with furniture. Purchase what you like, place it inside your house, rotate, and move it around to make your home really feel like home.

Go talk to Raphael, he'll certainly have a lot to sell you.

Fixes:

Areas no longer glitch when loading save file

Fixed intro cutscene with wrong hair/skin color

Fixed dialogue font size being too small to read

Fixed UI number font

Fixed lots of collision issues

Fixed being able to stay in shops after the closing time

Fixed stamina not lowering when using the axe

Fixed some objects not being able to be picked up

Fixed not being able to cut down stumps

Fixed player not colliding with the villagers

Fixed movement between areas

Birds are now more consistent

KNOWN ISSUES

Can't feed chickens

Sometimes you can get stuck at the walls on the mines

Red squares can be seen at your home when holding the hoe

Hoe tool sometimes stops you from interacting with anything else. You need to change it if this occurs

Thanks as always for supporting the game!

Jeroen, Rafael, Robert & Kazz