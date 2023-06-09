Orange Season v0.10 | ⛄ Frostfall Update 🍁

Hey everyone,
Today we'll be updating the game by adding the Autumn and Winter Season! You will also find some new areas and fixes. Patch notes below:
New Seasons:
- 🍂 Autumn Season 🍁
- ❄️ Winter Season ⛄
New Areas:
- Rockfall Mountain
- Benjamin's House
- Town Hall
- Copper Mine levels
Characters:
- Yumiko
- Kaori
- Shinnosuke
- Mystery Character
- Tons of new dialogues and routines for existing characters
New Features:
- Improved game tutorials
- Rory's Farm Shop
- Now you can upgrade your house. Check it out at Raphael's Woodwork Shop.
- Now you can purchase furniture to your house
- Added Thunderstorms
- Added Cloudy Days
- Added interior lighting
- Fruit bushes
- Purchase meals at Chloe's Restaurant with a different menu throughout the day
New Objects:
- Seed Machine: Turns crops into seeds
- Beehive: Produces honey every few days
- Hay Dryer: Turns grass into hay
- Feed Grinder: Turns crops into chicken feed
- Cheese Maker: Turns milk into cheese
- Mayogenizer: Turns egg into mayo
- Microwave: Heats up food
New Foods:
- Kibe, Pastel, Tapioca, Sugarcane Juice
New Music & Sounds:
- Beach Tracks & Pagode Version on Saturdays
- Autumn Season Tracks
- Winter Season Tracks
- Tracks for all the interiors
- Tons and tons of new sound effects
Minor Features:
- Added weeds
- Bonfire at night on Town
- Improved interactions with objects
- Improved font, UI, and icons
- Added item consume animation
- You can now open interior doors
- Added more interactable objects
- Added "Return to Main Menu" button
- Moved Copper Mine entrance to Rockfall Mountain
- Improved shop interface
- House windows now display weather
- Improved animations
- Brittany's Farm gate will now close after dark
- Added and improved visual effects
- Changed lots of prices
- Added cheat codes. See the list at: https://orange-season.fandom.com/wiki/Cheat_Codes
Autumn Season & Winter Season:
As temperatures begin to drop, the leaves fall from the trees and the town is decorated to celebrate the harvest.
Grab a cup of tea and settle in by the fire. We have a lot to talk about.
Rockfall Mountain:
The name comes from the stories told by the mining crews of old. They had their work constantly interrupted because of the rocks that fell from the top of the mountain, blocking the entrance to the mine. There you can find the entrance to this abandoned mine. See what you can dig up.
House Upgrade:
Having your own house is already pretty neat, but what if you could do more with it? Raphael can help you out with that. If you have the money and the materials.
Farm Upgrade:
Sometimes all you need a little extra space. What about an even bigger farm? Talk to Shinnosuke at the Town Hall during business hours and let's see what we can arrange.
Furniture & Decoration:
Add more personality to your farm house with furniture. Purchase what you like, place it inside your house, rotate, and move it around to make your home really feel like home.
Go talk to Raphael, he'll certainly have a lot to sell you.
Fixes:
- Areas no longer glitch when loading save file
- Fixed intro cutscene with wrong hair/skin color
- Fixed dialogue font size being too small to read
- Fixed UI number font
- Fixed lots of collision issues
- Fixed being able to stay in shops after the closing time
- Fixed stamina not lowering when using the axe
- Fixed some objects not being able to be picked up
- Fixed not being able to cut down stumps
- Fixed player not colliding with the villagers
- Fixed movement between areas
- Birds are now more consistent
KNOWN ISSUES
- Can't feed chickens
- Sometimes you can get stuck at the walls on the mines
- Red squares can be seen at your home when holding the hoe
- Hoe tool sometimes stops you from interacting with anything else. You need to change it if this occurs
Thanks as always for supporting the game!
Jeroen, Rafael, Robert & Kazz
