Kingdom Under Fire Update 9th June 2023

Kingdom Under Fire v1.334
-
Voice language switching function
- Improved voice language change with alt+O to take effect immediately without restarting.
- Added Japanese, German, Polish, and Mandarin Chinese voice languages.
- Fixed the problem where some voices such as Celine and Rick Blood did not come out due to problems with Japanese voice resources.
- Fixed the problem where some voices such as Demons and Dragons did not come out due to problems with German voice resources.
- If the voice data is missing in the selected local language voice resource, English voice is played instead.
-
Human Alliance
- Modified Gernot to be able to use Charge, Long Range Divine Light, and Holy Aura even before the skills are developed.
- (Gold<-Casual) Allows Bomber Wing to melee air units. However, it also takes splash damage.
- (Casual/Family) Astral Gate lifespan increased from 16 units to 50 units.
- (Casual/Family) When Curian's Freeze is cast on a Dragon summoned by Keither, the duration of the effect is reduced by 60% compared to other units.
-
Dark Legion
- (Gold<-Casual) Reduces Shadow Puppet's explosion delay from 1.4 seconds to 1 second.
- (Casual/Family) Vampires and Liches are no longer affected by corruption. Also, Swamp Mammoths do not become zombies and will switch sides if they survive taking damage equal to half their MaxHP.
- (Casual/Family) Reduces web duration by 40% against Night Templars, Ogres, Swamp Mammoths, Dragons, and Bone Dragons.
-
Common
- Fixed an issue where units would instantly remotely attack out of range when a new enemy unit came into sight while attacking a building
- Fixed an issue where a unit would stop and float while approaching another nearby enemy building whilst the enemy unit it was tracking was getting far away.
- Fixed an issue where multiple units of one player could get stuck on each other at the entrance to a narrow passage.
- When selecting a leader and issuing a skill command, units of the same type in the leader's group will now perform the command together.
- Fixed the problem where the existing leader group was deselected when another group was quickly designated whilst one leader group was selected.
- Fixed an issue where selecting a leader while holding ctrl+shift would select all buildings on the screen.
-
System
- Changed the function of the `(backquote) key to select hero and select leader (+shift)
- Change the function of period key to leader selection. shift+period is leader selection on reverse direction. The reverse resting worker selection function originally assigned to period was moved to the shift+comma key.
- Added reverse hero selection function on shift+/ key, and hero selection function using / key.
Locus Game Chain
- Added lobby chat function
