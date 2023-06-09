1.02 Patch Notes

Fixes:
- "Default" costume now shows up in the shop menu
- Fixed a crash caused by unplugging the controller
Level changes:
- 1-1: Adjusted the hint message about sprinting
- 1-2: Added a hint message which tells you that you can talk with NPCs multiple times
- 5-12: Fixed the cheese
- 6-1: Made a couple of jumps easier
- 7-6: Added a breathing room to second half
- 7-8: Made the fruit easier
- 7-12: Added a checkpoint
- 7-16: Made the fruit significantly easier
- 7-21: Fixed the secret area
- 7-28: Decorative changes
- 7-34: Player can't fall off a level now
- 7-39: Fixed major cheese
Changed files in this update