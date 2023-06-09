 Skip to content

Tamagoneko update for 9 June 2023

1.02 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11428567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • "Default" costume now shows up in the shop menu
  • Fixed a crash caused by unplugging the controller

Level changes:

  • 1-1: Adjusted the hint message about sprinting
  • 1-2: Added a hint message which tells you that you can talk with NPCs multiple times
  • 5-12: Fixed the cheese
  • 6-1: Made a couple of jumps easier
  • 7-6: Added a breathing room to second half
  • 7-8: Made the fruit easier
  • 7-12: Added a checkpoint
  • 7-16: Made the fruit significantly easier
  • 7-21: Fixed the secret area
  • 7-28: Decorative changes
  • 7-34: Player can't fall off a level now
  • 7-39: Fixed major cheese

