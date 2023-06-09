 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 June 2023

Minor Fixes 09

Build 11428468

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with Party Statistics not properly updating.
  • Adventurer gained through an event will now get fitting attribute values for their level
  • Level Requirement for skill "Stalwart Protection" has been corrected to level 20. Any adventurer who had that skill will lose the skill on returning to the guild if they don't satisfy the requirements. You will be refunded the skillpoint.

