Grand Emprise: Prologue update for 9 June 2023

AI Improvements + More Small Stuff

9 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, I released an update with some improvements that you requested!

  • Dinosaurs now go in the water.
  • T-Rexes no longer get stuck on trees.
  • A few other small fixes and improvements that I forget to list (sorry).

If you want to help out please don’t forget to leave a Steam review. Unfortunately the game went viral in China and most of those players negative reviewed which really tanked our overall score. Any extra review helps.

If you have feedback let me know on the Steam discussions or Discord (linked on the store page).

