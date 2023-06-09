Release Notes for 6/8/2023

[ VOLUMETRIC SMOKE ]
Fixed smoke expansion algorithm when detonating very close to a wall.
Adjusted the step function for AMD hardware.
[ ANIMATION ]
Adjusted reload animation blending to better blend between different states.
Adjusted Famas and MP5-SD reload events to match the moment when the magazine is fully inserted.
[ MISC ]
Fixed a regression with the death notice panel.
Fixed new item acknowledgement UI controls not working sometimes.
Stability improvements.
