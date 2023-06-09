 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 9 June 2023

Release Notes for 6/8/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11428378 · Last edited by wickedplayer494

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ VOLUMETRIC SMOKE ]

  • Fixed smoke expansion algorithm when detonating very close to a wall.

  • Adjusted the step function for AMD hardware.

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Adjusted reload animation blending to better blend between different states.

  • Adjusted Famas and MP5-SD reload events to match the moment when the magazine is fully inserted.

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed a regression with the death notice panel.

  • Fixed new item acknowledgement UI controls not working sometimes.

  • Stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347770 Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347771 Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347772 Depot 2347772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347773 Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347779 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link