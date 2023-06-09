 Skip to content

Cambrian Dawn update for 9 June 2023

The Great Survivors Update!

Build 11428354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Tonight comes a special Major Update: "The Great Survivors"

A brand new massive map is available to play on called the Great Divide. This huge map contains a huge population of haikouichthys among many other creatures.

All playable animals now have a few added challenges:
Hunger has been changed to decrease faster, and you start at 50% of your max hunger.
Another combat related change was blood and bleeding. Now it is best not to sprint while bleeding as it will speed up the bleeding process. In order to properly heal from bleed, you will need to have high hunger and energy to regain lost blood.

The next update will feature some new creatures... but that is for another day.

Until next time, and enjoy the new update!

