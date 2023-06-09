The Great Survivors Update!

Greetings!

Tonight comes a special Major Update: "The Great Survivors"

A brand new massive map is available to play on called the Great Divide. This huge map contains a huge population of haikouichthys among many other creatures.

All playable animals now have a few added challenges:

Hunger has been changed to decrease faster, and you start at 50% of your max hunger.

Another combat related change was blood and bleeding. Now it is best not to sprint while bleeding as it will speed up the bleeding process. In order to properly heal from bleed, you will need to have high hunger and energy to regain lost blood.

The next update will feature some new creatures... but that is for another day.

Until next time, and enjoy the new update!