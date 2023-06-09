Small update to town intro.

Good evening Volunteers!

I haven't really got much to say here, this is only small news of an update which will be rolling out within the next hour which will change the beginning town intro scene. The renders and such will stay the same, but all the scripting and interactions you have with the replicas has been edited to more fitting with their personalities.

I've already mentioned before about how I've gone back and changed the early game to make it more in-line with the rest of the game as my skills developed, same thing has happened here really. As the game developed so did the replicas personalities and it no longer felt like this beginning intro reflected who they are.

Freya's supposed to start off cold towards you and grow from there, as one example. Also having Kiyomi telling you to F*** off in the first five seconds didn't fit who she is. She's heartless toward you, but not crude. So yeah, this is just a small script change to make the replicas feel more like themselves. Encase anyone was wondering what was changed.

Still hard at work on phase 5 and now only Kiyomi's scene left to complete. Good news there! Enjoy your weekends Volunteers!