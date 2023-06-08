NEW GAME MODE: Public Fight! - Early Access v0.9

NEW GAME MODE: Public Fight

DISCLAIMER: It's in an early stage of development, so it might contain some bugs.

Report these bugs to me via Discord: https://discord.gg/hUbzJCDXD2

Three Maps

City

Pirate Ship

Prison

Five Guns!

BARRELBLASTER-420: Shoots barrels!

ChamPAIN: Shoots corks!

DIY: Shoots chairs and tables!

NeighBomber: Shoots bombs!

STIX: Shoots sticks

VIPER: Shoots rockets!

Special Black Market!

If someone dies they drop money.

Grab the money and deposit to your account.

Buy ammo!

Buy a build kit!

Buy a random weapon!

Personal helicopter delivery!

Crouch

Crouch by pressing C!

Key rebind option will arrive soon!

Melee Attack

Press (by default) V to perform a powerful melee attack!

Two hits one kill.

Bots

Set the amount of bots in the PF host menu!

They are dumb.

And buggy.

Enjoy!

In-game joining?