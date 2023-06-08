NEW GAME MODE: Public Fight! - Early Access v0.9

NEW GAME MODE: Public Fight
DISCLAIMER: It's in an early stage of development, so it might contain some bugs.
Report these bugs to me via Discord: https://discord.gg/hUbzJCDXD2
Three Maps
- City
- Pirate Ship
- Prison
Five Guns!
- BARRELBLASTER-420: Shoots barrels!
- ChamPAIN: Shoots corks!
- DIY: Shoots chairs and tables!
- NeighBomber: Shoots bombs!
- STIX: Shoots sticks
- VIPER: Shoots rockets!
Special Black Market!
- If someone dies they drop money.
- Grab the money and deposit to your account.
- Buy ammo!
- Buy a build kit!
- Buy a random weapon!
- Personal helicopter delivery!
Crouch
- Crouch by pressing C!
- Key rebind option will arrive soon!
Melee Attack
- Press (by default) V to perform a powerful melee attack!
- Two hits one kill.
Bots
- Set the amount of bots in the PF host menu!
- They are dumb.
- And buggy.
- Enjoy!
Changed files in this update