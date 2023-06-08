 Skip to content

Neighbor Fight update for 8 June 2023

NEW GAME MODE: Public Fight! - Early Access v0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW GAME MODE: Public Fight

DISCLAIMER: It's in an early stage of development, so it might contain some bugs.
Report these bugs to me via Discord: https://discord.gg/hUbzJCDXD2

Three Maps

  • City
  • Pirate Ship
  • Prison

Five Guns!

  • BARRELBLASTER-420: Shoots barrels!
  • ChamPAIN: Shoots corks!
  • DIY: Shoots chairs and tables!
  • NeighBomber: Shoots bombs!
  • STIX: Shoots sticks
  • VIPER: Shoots rockets!

Special Black Market!

  • If someone dies they drop money.
  • Grab the money and deposit to your account.
  • Buy ammo!
  • Buy a build kit!
  • Buy a random weapon!
  • Personal helicopter delivery!

Crouch

  • Crouch by pressing C!
  • Key rebind option will arrive soon!

Melee Attack

  • Press (by default) V to perform a powerful melee attack!
  • Two hits one kill.

Bots

  • Set the amount of bots in the PF host menu!
  • They are dumb.
  • And buggy.
  • Enjoy!

In-game joining?

