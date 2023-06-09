Update V0.28.1

Discover the new military vehicles that revolutionized the battlefield!
More FPS!
In this update, we have focused on optimization improvements that guarantee a significant increase in FPS. We invite you to try this update and share your feedback 📩
New modular constructions!
We have dedicated hard work to optimizing this type of construction, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Additionally, we have made significant improvements to the graphics.
In World Titans War, there are no limits to your creativity. Survive!
Developer: If you have any questions or issues after this update, we're here to help! You can reach us through Discord, Steam, or any platform of your choice.
