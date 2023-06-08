 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 8 June 2023

UPDATE V1.0058

More free content and improvements to Tower Walker. More saveslots, bulk enchanting for rings and armor, attack speed is now visible on weapons, new items in chests and 2 pets. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0058.443):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED 9 more Character save slots, 18 total
  • ADDED Bulk enchanting for rings and armor
  • ADDED New item - Pet(Summon) Rat
  • ADDED New item - Pet(Summon) Sabertooth

TOWER

  • Boss "Giant rat" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Rat
  • Boss "Fang" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Sabertooth

INVENTORY

  • Weapons now display attack speed and correct damage values
  • Added 2 active pet slots to for Pet (Summons) in Character UI
  • Activated "Pets" category section for shared stash and inventory storage

MISC

  • Fixed issue with incorrect values on active buffs
  • "Cursed chest" now always drops C-grade soulshots
  • "Golden chest" now always drops B-grade soulshots
  • "Ancient chest" now always drops A-grade soulshots
  • "Legendary chest" now always drops S-grade soulshots
  • Improvements to all saving systems
  • Numerous stability fixes
  • Interface refinements
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2444870/Tower_Walker__The_Ancient_Ones/

TOWER WALKER: THE ANCIENT ONES DLC adds 6 new ancient playable species with special and unique racial traits. By buying the DLC you are first and foremost showing your support for Tower Walker and future development but you also get a load of bonus content!

BONUS CONTENT
Playable ancient races:

  • Dark elf
  • Vampire
  • Troll
  • Demon
  • Minotaur
  • Lizard

Thanks for your support!

