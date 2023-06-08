UPDATE V1.0058

More free content and improvements to Tower Walker. More saveslots, bulk enchanting for rings and armor, attack speed is now visible on weapons, new items in chests and 2 pets. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0058.443):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED 9 more Character save slots, 18 total

ADDED Bulk enchanting for rings and armor

ADDED New item - Pet(Summon) Rat

ADDED New item - Pet(Summon) Sabertooth

TOWER

Boss "Giant rat" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Rat

Boss "Fang" now has a low chance to drop Pet(Summon) Sabertooth

INVENTORY

Weapons now display attack speed and correct damage values

Added 2 active pet slots to for Pet (Summons) in Character UI

Activated "Pets" category section for shared stash and inventory storage

MISC

Fixed issue with incorrect values on active buffs

"Cursed chest" now always drops C-grade soulshots

"Golden chest" now always drops B-grade soulshots

"Ancient chest" now always drops A-grade soulshots

"Legendary chest" now always drops S-grade soulshots

Improvements to all saving systems

Numerous stability fixes

Interface refinements

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

TOWER WALKER: THE ANCIENT ONES DLC adds 6 new ancient playable species with special and unique racial traits. By buying the DLC you are first and foremost showing your support for Tower Walker and future development but you also get a load of bonus content!

BONUS CONTENT

Playable ancient races:

Dark elf

Vampire

Troll

Demon

Minotaur

Lizard

Thanks for your support!