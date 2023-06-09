Build 0.0.13 is Live!

Hey! It's Thursday, which means another patch day!

As we mentioned before, this patch is a bit on the lighter side as we're shifting our resources to focus more on our upcoming Update #1: Townsfolk, but there are still a few major changes in this that will set the stage for future builds. The biggest being, this is the week we break saves (but in a good way... see notes below).

NEW:

New dynamic quests are now available

IMPROVED:

New saving system: the biggest change this build is how we are handling save files. Save files are now much smaller (up to 90% smaller or more) and load faster! This unfortunately means all of your old worlds and saves are no longer compatible, so you're going to have to start over... But, it'll save you a ton of space on your hard drive!

the biggest change this build is how we are handling save files. Save files are now much smaller (up to 90% smaller or more) and load faster! This unfortunately means all of your old worlds and saves are no longer compatible, so you're going to have to start over... But, it'll save you a ton of space on your hard drive! Dungeon Generation: We've improved how dungeons are generated and saved, and now they are properly procedurally generated. This means greater stability in the dungeons themselves, plus allowed us to reduce the save file sizes as now dungeons (which took up most of the space) are no longer stored in save files.

We've improved how dungeons are generated and saved, and now they are properly procedurally generated. This means greater stability in the dungeons themselves, plus allowed us to reduce the save file sizes as now dungeons (which took up most of the space) are no longer stored in save files. Improved key & lever placement inside dungeons

Added icons to hexes where pack animals are left behind (in the case of boarding a rowboat for example)

FIXED: