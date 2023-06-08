 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 8 June 2023

Wordsearch update

Share · View all patches · Build 11427806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bring more features in line with Wordsearch Attack.

  • Save and resume Wordsearch games.
  • Save Wordsearch setup for next time.
  • Resize words to find in Wordsearch and Word Hunt games.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1679681 Depot 1679681
