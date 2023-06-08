 Skip to content

Balatro Playtest update for 8 June 2023

Update 0.8.4b (Join the Discord!)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
-Added Balatro Discord to main menu!
-Swashbuckler Joker now includes it's own value
-If you have no remaining cards in deck or in hand, GAME OVER
-Change the order of Play/Discard buttons in the menu

Bugfixes:
-Fixed a bug where boss rerolls on ante 9 gave a final boss
-Fixed a bug where blueprint said it was incompatible with the idol
-Fixed a bug where 'Run Info' was crashing when you had no remaining cards in one suit
-Fixed a bug where bootstrap was giving the incorrect mult

