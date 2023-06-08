Update 0.8.4b (Join the Discord!)

Changes:

-Added Balatro Discord to main menu!

-Swashbuckler Joker now includes it's own value

-If you have no remaining cards in deck or in hand, GAME OVER

-Change the order of Play/Discard buttons in the menu

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where boss rerolls on ante 9 gave a final boss

-Fixed a bug where blueprint said it was incompatible with the idol

-Fixed a bug where 'Run Info' was crashing when you had no remaining cards in one suit

-Fixed a bug where bootstrap was giving the incorrect mult