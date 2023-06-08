 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 8 June 2023

Update 9

Share · View all patches · Build 11427745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level 19 improvements

-Hardcore mode available
-New final boss
-Optimization and balancing
-Explosive barrels added

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2298301 Depot 2298301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link