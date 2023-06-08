Coffee beans and life springs

The month was mainly dealing with multi-platform issues, so PC updates slowed down, and will resume later, the following is this week's update:

Added Life Spring (Magic Technology building) : Moon Spring material can be made, automatic production of fresh water but less efficient

Optimized trap: Can be used against rats, thieves and other creatures, range damage

Add coffee and drop coffee beans (Turkey drop)

Add gas adsorption station: can slowly reduce the virus value, made of coal and sulfur ore and other materials.

Repair ship gun damage

Optimized tower attack target screening

Fix drift deck can't get exception

Fix deck construction last resource refund exception

Optimize occult research time

Improve water pressure efficiency and driftwood value

Farmers should be able to sell dirt

Simplified Alice's toy effects (changed to just-in-time pointing)

Fixed an exception where the return tunnel was working without power

Fixes anomalies in the durability of seagrass beds

Adjust node relations such as heavy energy supply and deep-sea mining

Fix fertilizer name

Added victim's name to Abduction panel

Plague Effect increases pathogen value