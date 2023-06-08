Coffee beans and life springs

The month was mainly dealing with multi-platform issues, so PC updates slowed down, and will resume later, the following is this week's update:
- Added Life Spring (Magic Technology building) : Moon Spring material can be made, automatic production of fresh water but less efficient
- Optimized trap: Can be used against rats, thieves and other creatures, range damage
- Add coffee and drop coffee beans (Turkey drop)
- Add gas adsorption station: can slowly reduce the virus value, made of coal and sulfur ore and other materials.
- Repair ship gun damage
- Optimized tower attack target screening
- Fix drift deck can't get exception
- Fix deck construction last resource refund exception
- Optimize occult research time
- Improve water pressure efficiency and driftwood value
- Farmers should be able to sell dirt
- Simplified Alice's toy effects (changed to just-in-time pointing)
- Fixed an exception where the return tunnel was working without power
- Fixes anomalies in the durability of seagrass beds
- Adjust node relations such as heavy energy supply and deep-sea mining
- Fix fertilizer name
- Added victim's name to Abduction panel
- Plague Effect increases pathogen value
