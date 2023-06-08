 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 8 June 2023

Coffee beans and life springs

Ocean Punk update for 8 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The month was mainly dealing with multi-platform issues, so PC updates slowed down, and will resume later, the following is this week's update:

  • Added Life Spring (Magic Technology building) : Moon Spring material can be made, automatic production of fresh water but less efficient
  • Optimized trap: Can be used against rats, thieves and other creatures, range damage
  • Add coffee and drop coffee beans (Turkey drop)
  • Add gas adsorption station: can slowly reduce the virus value, made of coal and sulfur ore and other materials.
  • Repair ship gun damage
  • Optimized tower attack target screening
  • Fix drift deck can't get exception
  • Fix deck construction last resource refund exception
  • Optimize occult research time
  • Improve water pressure efficiency and driftwood value
  • Farmers should be able to sell dirt
  • Simplified Alice's toy effects (changed to just-in-time pointing)
  • Fixed an exception where the return tunnel was working without power
  • Fixes anomalies in the durability of seagrass beds
  • Adjust node relations such as heavy energy supply and deep-sea mining
  • Fix fertilizer name
  • Added victim's name to Abduction panel
  • Plague Effect increases pathogen value

