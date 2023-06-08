-Some enemies were not moving correctly and bugging out. This is fixed!
-Performance improvements with the terrain and Physics
-When you use a key binding, the key you pressed will now flash yellow so you have more visible feedback. You do not see the yellow flash if you are mouse clicking your abilities.
Realm Of Cubes update for 8 June 2023
Performance Update With Fixes
