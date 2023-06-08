 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 8 June 2023

Performance Update With Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11427698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some enemies were not moving correctly and bugging out. This is fixed!
-Performance improvements with the terrain and Physics
-When you use a key binding, the key you pressed will now flash yellow so you have more visible feedback. You do not see the yellow flash if you are mouse clicking your abilities.

