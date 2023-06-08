Update 2.3.3 new free exclusive album, Chill Town teaser coming soon

Dear players,

Exciting news! We have some amazing updates for Chill Corner that we can't wait to share with you:

Exclusive Free Music Album:

Unlock a new, exclusive music album with five incredible songs by simply joining the Crytivo Club. Get ready to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing melodies!

Pet Stuck Issue Improve:

We've improve the issue that caused pets to get stuck in tight spaces. It will still be able to get stuck (can't move or move in place) if the space is too tight, however the strange behavior and movements have been fixed.

Update mail's Term of Use:

To ensure a positive and respectful gaming environment, we have implemented an enhanced profanity filter system. If you come across any profanity that you believe should be filtered and would like to contribute, please contact us so we can add it to the filter. Together, let's create a better gaming experience for everyone.

Chill Town

We invite you to check out our upcoming game, Chill Town, and add it to your wishlist on Steam! Discover a whole new world of relaxation and fun:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940200/Chill_Town/

Kickstarter Campaign Teaser:

Exciting news awaits! We're thrilled to announce that the teaser and coming soon page for our Kickstarter campaign for Chill Town will be launching this weekend. Get ready to join us on this incredible journey!

Stay tuned for more updates and surprises in the future. Thank you for your continued support and feedback.

Best regards,

Chill Corner's developers