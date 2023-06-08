Big Update for all our Turkish and Korean fans!!!

Greetings Partygoers!
Today we have great news as we are happy to announce that Fetish Locator Week 2 is finally getting the much-awaited language update in Turkish and Korean!
Thanks to all players for their unending support in helping us expand Fetish Locator to a broader audience. 🙌
That's not all! We have also fixed a known issue with Steam Deck!
Now, Fetish Locator Week 2 will be running smoothly as butter on the Steam deck!🎉
We hope that you enjoy it and as always,
Party Hard!!!
Changed files in this update