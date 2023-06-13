Dominatrix Simulator Release 2.7.1

Two New Scenes Available with Ms. Treatment

We designed Ms. Treatment to regularly check in with you to make sure you're keeping your mental hygiene clean as a submissive, but to also fondly enjoy playing with her pets!

In this release, you can enjoy both sides of our nurturing Dominatrix - A brand new Reward or an emotional Aftercare session!

This release includes:

A new 'Riding' reward scene with Ms Treatment

A new 'Aftercare' scene with Ms Treatment

New room layout for Ms Treatment

Fixed translations

Fixed bugs

More on Ms. Treatment's New Scenes

If you fancy a reward from Ms. Treatment, the game will now randomly select between her existing Cunnilingus scene or her brand-new Riding scene.

In the Riding scene, her animations will vary depending on whether you choose a body with a penis or a vulva. With a penis, shehe will bounce up and down until <i>she</i> orgasms. Or, if you play with a vulva, she will grind against your pelvis until she is finished. You even get the privilege of arousing yourself for her, while she watches, to make sure you're well-prepared for her attention!

If you're more in need of Aftercare, then let her know you want a SESSION with her when you are talking with her after entering her room.

In our game, you can already step away from the responsibilities of being a submissive by going through a meditative care session with Ms. Treatment. This is great for some personal healing. Aftercare, however, is designed to provide mental, physical, and emotional caretaking when you're feeling extra submissive. Always a good thing to visit after a tough punishment or task session!

When you visit Ms. Treatment, you can ask to do a "session" with her. Select "Aftercare" to experience our new caretaking scene. She lets you choose between 5 different emotional states to process. You can be supported through more than one type of emotion in a single aftercare session or visit her again in the future to process a different emotional reaction.

We would love to hear what you think of these new scenes!