Hotfix 0.5.0.6

0.5.0.6 (6/8/2023)
- Bug fix - Enemy warships not targeting players sometimes.
- Bug fix - Artillery and other structure-attackers can now attack neutral structures and ruins.
- Bug fix - Hidden Fortresses not being targetable by players.
- Bug fix - Hidden Fortresses not being selectable. Other selection box collisions fixed.
- Bug fix - Turret/vehicle attack orders not getting cleared.
- Crash fix - Crash when clicking on certain quick actions.
- Crash fix - Infinite range targeting crash.
Changed files in this update