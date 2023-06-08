 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 8 June 2023

Hotfix 0.5.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.5.0.6 (6/8/2023)

  • Bug fix - Enemy warships not targeting players sometimes.
  • Bug fix - Artillery and other structure-attackers can now attack neutral structures and ruins.
  • Bug fix - Hidden Fortresses not being targetable by players.
  • Bug fix - Hidden Fortresses not being selectable. Other selection box collisions fixed.
  • Bug fix - Turret/vehicle attack orders not getting cleared.
  • Crash fix - Crash when clicking on certain quick actions.
  • Crash fix - Infinite range targeting crash.

