Release Dates

Patreon: May 31st <--Now Available!!

Steam: June 8th <--Now Available!!

New Content

-New Flower; Moon Flower

-Added Index to Encyclopaedia

Bug Fixes

-Fixed Harpy hair placements

-Quick portrait fix; portraits will now show the correct species/gender tags for all species. (this system will be updated in full soon to include pictures of all species)

-Season fixes; seasons were being loaded in properly, but would sometimes switch to a wrong season during gameplay

-Fixed a glitch with Tournaments related to the seasons glitch. Wrong tournament details were being loaded based on incorrect day-to-season calculation

-Monsters who are born with the PC as the parent no longer try to take half their stats from a non-existent entity

-Monsters the player has had sex with no longer count as Virgins (for visiting/residing requirements)

-Fixed a glitch in the Monster Manager records section, which was not showing the numbers for all species

-Fixed a glitch involving Greater Succubus requirements, in which r*pes were not being considered in the total

-Fixed a glitch which was deleting flowers

-Fixed a glitch which was causing different Golem variants to spawn in the wrong Seasons