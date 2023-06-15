PATCH #5 NOTES

Dear Owners,
We’re happy to release a new patch update for Blooming Business: Casino! Please find below a summary covering its content and main improvements. The update is now available to all Blooming Business: Casino players on Steam.
Thanks to everyone for their support; we hope you will continue enjoying playing our game as much as we enjoy working on improving it for you!
GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS
- Tons of translation and UI improvements in all languages
- Optimised pathfinding to prevent crashes when there are large amount of clients present
- Mission objective tooltips now remain on-screen even when you earn money. We published a short guide to identify tooltips here.
- You can now paint over walls with the same pattern using a different colour
- Walls are being constructed upon placing an Area next to a fence or a door
- Save name are now capped in length to prevent display and performance issues
- The "back to city map" button automatically creates a save
- Break room beauty score now increases with duplicate items
- You can no longer drop clients to the basement 😊
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with cookies unlocking prematurely in level 4 “These Suits are made for Rolling”
- Fixed graphical glitches with overlapping wall decorations and missing floor tiles
- Fixed an issue with listing previously sold attraction themes in the area recruitment panel
- Fixed an issue with VIPs going to the Cashier Cage multiple times before leaving
- Fixed an issue with attractions changing position when deleted during cancelled area edit
- Fixed the short freeze that occurred after selecting an area for the first time of starting any mission
- Fixed an issue with dishes disappearing from lounge tables after loading a save
- You can no longer place an attraction to another floor by cancelling a move
- You can no longer select and place unlocked attractions
- Bouncer options are only available after hiring one
- Vending machines can't be used during a blackout
- Removed Trucker client type from level 8 “Infernal Affairs”
SANDBOX MODE
- Removed Card Game and Lounge Area research as they are already unlocked in the creative mode
- Fixed an issue with the "Freshcupofjoecan'thurtcanit" research not affecting employees
- Fixed an issue with clients getting drunk on alcohol free drinks 😊
The Blooming Business: Casino team
Changed files in this update