 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blooming Business: Casino update for 15 June 2023

PATCH #5 NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 11427359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Owners,

We’re happy to release a new patch update for Blooming Business: Casino! Please find below a summary covering its content and main improvements. The update is now available to all Blooming Business: Casino players on Steam.

Thanks to everyone for their support; we hope you will continue enjoying playing our game as much as we enjoy working on improving it for you!

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Tons of translation and UI improvements in all languages
  • Optimised pathfinding to prevent crashes when there are large amount of clients present
  • Mission objective tooltips now remain on-screen even when you earn money. We published a short guide to identify tooltips here.
  • You can now paint over walls with the same pattern using a different colour
  • Walls are being constructed upon placing an Area next to a fence or a door
  • Save name are now capped in length to prevent display and performance issues
  • The "back to city map" button automatically creates a save
  • Break room beauty score now increases with duplicate items
  • You can no longer drop clients to the basement 😊

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with cookies unlocking prematurely in level 4 “These Suits are made for Rolling”
  • Fixed graphical glitches with overlapping wall decorations and missing floor tiles
  • Fixed an issue with listing previously sold attraction themes in the area recruitment panel
  • Fixed an issue with VIPs going to the Cashier Cage multiple times before leaving
  • Fixed an issue with attractions changing position when deleted during cancelled area edit
  • Fixed the short freeze that occurred after selecting an area for the first time of starting any mission
  • Fixed an issue with dishes disappearing from lounge tables after loading a save
  • You can no longer place an attraction to another floor by cancelling a move
  • You can no longer select and place unlocked attractions
  • Bouncer options are only available after hiring one
  • Vending machines can't be used during a blackout
  • Removed Trucker client type from level 8 “Infernal Affairs”

SANDBOX MODE

  • Removed Card Game and Lounge Area research as they are already unlocked in the creative mode
  • Fixed an issue with the "Freshcupofjoecan'thurtcanit" research not affecting employees
  • Fixed an issue with clients getting drunk on alcohol free drinks 😊

The Blooming Business: Casino team

Changed files in this update

Project Sinatra Depot Win64 Depot 1388581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link