PATCH #5 NOTES

Dear Owners,

We’re happy to release a new patch update for Blooming Business: Casino! Please find below a summary covering its content and main improvements. The update is now available to all Blooming Business: Casino players on Steam.

Thanks to everyone for their support; we hope you will continue enjoying playing our game as much as we enjoy working on improving it for you!

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS

Tons of translation and UI improvements in all languages

Optimised pathfinding to prevent crashes when there are large amount of clients present

Mission objective tooltips now remain on-screen even when you earn money. We published a short guide to identify tooltips here.

You can now paint over walls with the same pattern using a different colour

Walls are being constructed upon placing an Area next to a fence or a door

Save name are now capped in length to prevent display and performance issues

The "back to city map" button automatically creates a save

Break room beauty score now increases with duplicate items

You can no longer drop clients to the basement 😊

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with cookies unlocking prematurely in level 4 “These Suits are made for Rolling”

Fixed graphical glitches with overlapping wall decorations and missing floor tiles

Fixed an issue with listing previously sold attraction themes in the area recruitment panel

Fixed an issue with VIPs going to the Cashier Cage multiple times before leaving

Fixed an issue with attractions changing position when deleted during cancelled area edit

Fixed the short freeze that occurred after selecting an area for the first time of starting any mission

Fixed an issue with dishes disappearing from lounge tables after loading a save

You can no longer place an attraction to another floor by cancelling a move

You can no longer select and place unlocked attractions

Bouncer options are only available after hiring one

Vending machines can't be used during a blackout

Removed Trucker client type from level 8 “Infernal Affairs”

SANDBOX MODE

Removed Card Game and Lounge Area research as they are already unlocked in the creative mode

Fixed an issue with the "Freshcupofjoecan'thurtcanit" research not affecting employees

Fixed an issue with clients getting drunk on alcohol free drinks 😊

The Blooming Business: Casino team