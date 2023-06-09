🎉 Release Announcement: Pleasure Springs - Dive into a Sensual Spa Adventure!

🚀 We're thrilled to announce that the wait is finally over! Pleasure Springs is now available for you to experience! Immerse yourself in the captivating world of a traditional Japanese spa, an onsen like no other. Indulge in relaxation, desire, and unforgettable encounters as you embark on an alluring adventure!



Choose from three captivating characters: Hayao, Midori, and Heavenly. Each character exudes their own charm and allure, drawing inspiration from legendary fighters of a beloved series. Engage in seductive combat, bask in the beauty of your surroundings, and uncover the secrets of Pleasure Springs' serene sanctuary.

Surrender yourself to the captivating atmosphere of Pleasure Springs, where the worlds of desire and relaxation intertwine. Immerse yourself in the enchanting waters, explore lush surroundings, and lose yourself in this sensual paradise.

Get ready to ignite your senses and experience Pleasure Springs today! Download now and dive into the ultimate sensual spa adventure! 🔥💦