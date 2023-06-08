Update Notes 8 June 2023

Mostly some tweaks and bug fixes this week
- Restrict pop loss for matches with 10 or more workers
- Stopped forcing imageBackground.png as the image background. If deleted, the game will now use the imageBackground set in the skin
- Fixed bug regarding popularity when ending storylines
- Fixed bug where cult following wouldn't limit growth
- Fixed Quit Job button on All Promotions page
- Adjusted crowd and wrestling score calculations - particularly with regards to Psychology, Stamina, time in match, number of workers
- If renegotiating a contract, existing character details (Heel/Face, Push, Gimmick) are hidden
- Fixed bug where ending a storyline could give worker more than 100pop
- Made styles more consistent across pages
- Adjusted title logic for booking AI
- Cleaned up how dragging stables/workers/teams works
Changed files in this update