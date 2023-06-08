 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 8 June 2023

Update Notes 8 June 2023

Update Notes 8 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mostly some tweaks and bug fixes this week

  • Restrict pop loss for matches with 10 or more workers
  • Stopped forcing imageBackground.png as the image background. If deleted, the game will now use the imageBackground set in the skin
  • Fixed bug regarding popularity when ending storylines
  • Fixed bug where cult following wouldn't limit growth
  • Fixed Quit Job button on All Promotions page
  • Adjusted crowd and wrestling score calculations - particularly with regards to Psychology, Stamina, time in match, number of workers
  • If renegotiating a contract, existing character details (Heel/Face, Push, Gimmick) are hidden
  • Fixed bug where ending a storyline could give worker more than 100pop
  • Made styles more consistent across pages
  • Adjusted title logic for booking AI
  • Cleaned up how dragging stables/workers/teams works

