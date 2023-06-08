Update 0.4.2 - AI fixes

With this update your tribes will now function much more efficiently, and if they still don't quite do what you want, you now have a lot more control by prioritizing orders.

New in 0.4.2:

AI and fixes:

You can now prioritize any order at any time. Sapiens will tend to choose prioritized orders to complete first.

You can then deprioritize orders again to restore them to the default prioritization level

Different plan types are now prioritized differently by default, so idle sapiens are much more likely to choose a recruit or hunt order than a store order.

The outputs of prioritized orders retain the prioritization, so if you prioritize a gather order on an apple tree, then the store orders for the apples will also be prioritized

If you manually assign sapiens to an order, they will drop everything and are much more likely to continue to work on that order.

Sapiens are now a lot more likely to continue a single task to completion. Hunting in particular is much improved.

Taking a required tool to an order site now requires the order's role, instead of the general labor role. This improves efficiency as that sapien can then complete the order, and it stops tools getting stuck lying around waiting for the right sapien.

Telling a sapien to stop, or manually assigning a sapien to an order now causes them to drop what they were carrying

More Fixes, optimizations, and UI improvements

Balancing: