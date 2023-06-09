 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 9 June 2023

Update 2.1.4w

Share · View all patches · Build 11427045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Pathfinders!

Update 2.1.4w is out! This hotfix fixes a critical bug from the last update.

Mechanics

  • In turn-based mode, some spells and abilities that require target selection couldn't be used after taking a 5-foot step — fixed.

Changed files in this update

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Windows Depot 1184372
  • Loading history…
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Mac Depot 1184373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link