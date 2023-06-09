Greetings, Pathfinders!
Update 2.1.4w is out! This hotfix fixes a critical bug from the last update.
Mechanics
- In turn-based mode, some spells and abilities that require target selection couldn't be used after taking a 5-foot step — fixed.
