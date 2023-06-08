- Fixed an issue where monks without a weapon are considered insufficiently equipped. Now the warning shouldn't appear anymore
- Fixed in issue where adventurers could be trained if they were below the level threshold but had already enough exp to level up. Now adventurers who have reached the experience threshold for the current level have to level up first before they can be trained
- Fixed an issue where when a character dies while passing a trap tile, the trap tile would be considered occupied for the rest of the battle
- After much confusion about the talking sword questline, a subobjective has been added to clarify that the questline is unfinished but not over yet
- Fixed an issue where after upgrading Ferdinand, he would become a different weapon type. If an adventurer has equipped Ferdinand with wrong weapon type, it will be unequipped now when returning/loading into the Guild
Our Adventurer Guild update for 8 June 2023
Minor Fixes 08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update