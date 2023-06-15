Patch Notes 1.21

Added new game mode: Daily Challenges. Contains 3 adventures: A shortened version of War of the Branches and Invernal Spiral, and a new adventure: Gauntlet. Gauntlet is a short, but brutal, procedural challenge mode meant to be completed in 15 minutes or less. All adventures will have their random seed locked based on the day and have a corresponding daily modifier associated with them. Compete against other players on the new Daily Leaderboards! The Daily Challenge mode is unlocked by either completing the story campaign, or completing Fall difficulty in one of the non-story modes.

Added new abilities for Mage and Enchantress.

You can now view abilities in an ability deck at the adventure table by right clicking it.

You can now click the enemy’s draw pile to view cards left in it (sorted by value).

Fixed a rare bug which could cause progress of an adventure to fail to save correctly.

Fixed bug which could cause Health gained via a full rest to not be accounted for correctly when Health was adjusted by another event.

Fixed bug which had ability tag text spilling out of card bounds for certain languages.

Fixed bug which could occur when you had the Mirage trait and your hand contained only Jokers and Aces. (Previously failed to correctly wild into a full house)

All character abilities which require a top deck in order to be able to use now correctly handle the case where 0 cards remain in your draw & discard piles.