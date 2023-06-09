UO 0.2.0.1 Hotfix & Performance improvements

Current patch notes
Fixed
-Fixed game freezing when accepting the core quest from Haydes
-Fixed weather and ambience fade when inside a building getting stuck
-Fixed VSS firing animations
-Fixed Ret 50 no idle animations
-Fixed block no idle animations
-Fixed several cases of water dissapearing randomly
-Fixed ai still moving while injured on occasion
-Fixed several geometry issues
-Fixed contianer inventory getting stuck open on occasion
-Fixed non walkable area at hopes village
Improvements
-Optimised inventory screen and map screen to reduce/remove instances of fps dips and stutters when using either screen
-Fixed various instances of potential memory leaks within the controller script
-General code clean up for better game performance and stability
