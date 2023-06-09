UO 0.2.0.1 Hotfix & Performance improvements

Current patch notes

Fixed

-Fixed game freezing when accepting the core quest from Haydes

-Fixed weather and ambience fade when inside a building getting stuck

-Fixed VSS firing animations

-Fixed Ret 50 no idle animations

-Fixed block no idle animations

-Fixed several cases of water dissapearing randomly

-Fixed ai still moving while injured on occasion

-Fixed several geometry issues

-Fixed contianer inventory getting stuck open on occasion

-Fixed non walkable area at hopes village

Improvements

-Optimised inventory screen and map screen to reduce/remove instances of fps dips and stutters when using either screen

-Fixed various instances of potential memory leaks within the controller script

-General code clean up for better game performance and stability