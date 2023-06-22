Aircraft and Avionics Update 02 Now Available!

In Aircraft & Avionics Update 02, we added new telemetry to help investigate the “bandwidth is too low” and connection loss issues users in the community have reported. While the investigation is ongoing, thanks to data gathered during the flight we were able to narrow down the search. For example, we now understand the issues are not limited to specific regions or locations. With the global release of AAU 02 this week, we’ll have the opportunity to gather data on a larger scale and continue working towards a solution.

Thank you to those who helped provide feedback in the Beta.

RELEASE NOTES 1.33.8.0

If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.

Microsoft Flight Simulator FAQ: How to install a new update safely

General Bug Fixes

The autopilot/flight director HDG mode now only reverses turn direction if the selected heading is turned past the airplane's current heading in the direction of the turn reversal (NXI, G3000, GNS, WT21)

Improved the behavior of turn anticipation calculation around AF/RF legs whose start and end points are slightly offset from the arc (NXI, G3000, GNS, WT21)

Fixed an issue where backcourse localizers are not being flown correctly (NXI, G3000, GNS, WT21)

Some error message boxes have been changed into notifications to make them less intrusive.

Glass Cockpits

Garmin G3000 / G5000

Fixed some edge cases where VPATH was not properly disarmed/deactivated after a change to the VNAV state made it so that there was no path to track

Fixed various cases where the VNAV profile would sometimes display incorrect information near the end of an approach depending on if the missed approach was activated

Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS

Fixed a bug where certain intersections would not be displayed on the map or the GTC Nearest Intersections page

Fixed a bug where removing the traffic and relative terrain indicators from the navigation map would leave behind an empty but visible container

Fixed a bug where TAWS touchdown callouts were not using nearest runway elevation

Fixed a small inaccuracy in the lateral deviation scale above the PFD HSI Map

The autopilot/flight director HDG mode now only reverses turn direction if the selected heading is turned past 330 degrees away from the airplane's current heading

Fixed a bug where sometimes re-opening a GTC popup using the Back button would cause elements below it to not be correctly hidden or darkened

Fixed a bug where the VNAV profile was not displaying time to TOD when still in the departure segment even if the airplane has reached cruise altitude and sequenced all climb constraints

Reduced the delay of TAWS touchdown callouts when using radio altitude

G1000 Nxi

Added support for third-party developers to provide global plugins for the NXi

Extended MFD rotary knob menu to allow customization by avionics plugins

Fixed a bug where certain intersections would not be displayed on the map or the Nearest Intersections page

Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS

Fixed B key not syncing barometer to actual pressure

Garmin GNS430W / GNS530W

Fixed some page navigation issues where the right knob push would not close dialogs

Added confirmation dialog for Activate Leg flight plan menu item

Added support for double direct-to on an existing waypoint to activate the leg

Fixed a bug where certain intersections would not be displayed on the map or the Nearest Intersections page

Fixed a bug that could cause the lists in the Nearest pages to become corrupted

Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS

Fixed an issue that could cause the 430 to not load correctly when hot-swapped in from being inactive

Fixed some page navigation issues where the right knob push would not close dialogs

Fixed bug causing time zone offset to always be treated as positive

KAP140

Corrected an issue in the default KAP140 template that caused the 100s' knob animation to be applied to both the 100s' knob, and the 1000s'

Aircraft

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner / Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

The Boeing 787-10 and 747-8i have received significant upgrades, with brand new highly detailed avionics, updated flight models, comprehensive systems, and more:

Comprehensive visual overhaul of the avionics for accurate font, symbology, look, operation, and feel

Visually accurate PFD supporting rising runway indication, ILS symbology, FPV and much more

Independent MFD/ND/CDU Screens supporting view pane system management

Full MFD synoptics pages indicating status of their respective systems

Integrated avionics checklists on the MFD

EICAS supporting full engine indication display and a whole suite of CAS messages

CDU supporting advanced flight plan management and performance initialization features

Advanced flight plan support, including arcs, radius-to-fix, intercepts, holds, procedure turns, and missed approaches

Alternate diversions with customizable profiles for the predictions of ETA, distance and fuel remaining to multiple airports

More in-depth Speedbrakes logic (rejected takeoff, arm, reversers, auto down behavior)

Performance based VNAV with idle descent capabilities considering aircraft state, temperature and wind forecast

Advanced VNAV configuration with ECON/selected modes, configuration of speed restrictions and speed transitions

Fully featured autothrottle system with correct AT modes/functionality and communication to and from the FMS

Thrust management system supporting cost index, thrust limitation and assumed temperature derate

Fully featured autopilot including AUTOLAND, FLARE and ROLLOUT modes

Integrated Approach Navigation (IAN) functionality and indications for straight-in non-precision approaches

RNP/ANP indications

TCAS II system supporting traffic advisories and RA indications on the ND

Revised Engine and Flight Model bringing many values closer to book, fuel consumption, engine power settings, climb rates, speeds, and attitudes

Fuel System overhaul supporting correct automation and warning logic

Support for Hydraulic Demand pumps and automation

Air conditioning and basic duct pressure simulation

Pressurization system with FMS (AUTO) and MAN landing altitude capabilities and automatic VNAV based altitude scheduling

Electrical systems with correct bus connection logic and adjusted power consumption

Functional GPS and IRS navigation systems

Adding more functionality to the overhead panels with accurate indications on the electrics, hydraulics, fuel and ECS panels

Adjusted overhead panels logic and lighting accordingly

Extended ingame checklists for both planes which are mostly autocompletetable

787: Revision of the plane’s soundscape

787: Overhauled HUD supporting nearly all real-world symbology, including both Full and Decluttered modes, runway edge lines, FPV acceleration and speed error indications, TOGA and G/S reference lines, and unusual attitudes

787: New fly-by-wire system simulating the authentic C*U law with trim speed unique to Boeing aircraft

787: Flaps system comes with "Load Relief" and "Auto-gap" functionality

Cessna Citation CJ4 / WT21

PFD: Fixed an issue where the wind indicator would spin to the wrong direction

FMS: Fix edge case when inserting waypoint at end of flight plan

FMS: Fix default hold inbound course to match previous leg outbound course

Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS

Cessna Citation Longitude

The PFD roll indicator is now rendered using the correct "sky pointer" configuration

Fixed thrust reverser animations so that the buckets are only shown as deployed when reverse thrust is actually engaged

Added mitigation to prevent the engine and APU graphics on the Fuel, Hydraulics, ECS, and Anti-Ice Synoptic Panes from rendering incorrectly

The rudder can now be powered by both the A and B hydraulic systems and no longer requires the left engine to be running

Bearing Pointer information is no longer missing when the PFD is in Split mode

Fixed improper placement of the NAV/DME information banner when the PFD was in Split mode

Fixed a bug where Bearing Pointer 2 information was displayed in the incorrect location when Bearing Pointer 1 was turned off

Changing the selected airspeed while autothrottle is on no longer causes the autothrottle to command sudden changes in throttle lever position

Added support for the dual-cue flight director format

The roll spoilers (mid- and outboard) can no longer be extended without hydraulic system pressure

Improved the autothrottle's airspeed-tracking behavior and improved the responsiveness of the autothrottle when envelope speed protection is active

Reduced the sensitivity of the autothrottle to sudden changes in airspeed

The PFD roll indicator no longer renders the roll scale arc

Daher TBM 930

The minimums alerter now works correctly when using radio minimums

Peripherals

New presets

Added following presets for Yawman Arrow:

Yawman Arrow (General Aviation)

Yawman Arrow (Jets)

Yawman Arrow (Helicopters)

Various peripheral fixes

All device with a joystick can now control the cursor

Fixed the right analog stick in the gamepad default preset not turning/spinning any knobs in aircrafts

SDK

SimVars

Fixed crash when requesting some airplane-specific SimVars on helicopters

Aircraft editor