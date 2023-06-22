Aircraft and Avionics Update 02 Now Available!

In Aircraft & Avionics Update 02, we added new telemetry to help investigate the “bandwidth is too low” and connection loss issues users in the community have reported. While the investigation is ongoing, thanks to data gathered during the flight we were able to narrow down the search. For example, we now understand the issues are not limited to specific regions or locations. With the global release of AAU 02 this week, we’ll have the opportunity to gather data on a larger scale and continue working towards a solution.
Thank you to those who helped provide feedback in the Beta.
RELEASE NOTES 1.33.8.0
If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.
If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.
Microsoft Flight Simulator FAQ: How to install a new update safely
General Bug Fixes
- The autopilot/flight director HDG mode now only reverses turn direction if the selected heading is turned past the airplane's current heading in the direction of the turn reversal (NXI, G3000, GNS, WT21)
- Improved the behavior of turn anticipation calculation around AF/RF legs whose start and end points are slightly offset from the arc (NXI, G3000, GNS, WT21)
- Fixed an issue where backcourse localizers are not being flown correctly (NXI, G3000, GNS, WT21)
- Some error message boxes have been changed into notifications to make them less intrusive.
Glass Cockpits
Garmin G3000 / G5000
- Fixed some edge cases where VPATH was not properly disarmed/deactivated after a change to the VNAV state made it so that there was no path to track
- Fixed various cases where the VNAV profile would sometimes display incorrect information near the end of an approach depending on if the missed approach was activated
- Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS
- Fixed a bug where certain intersections would not be displayed on the map or the GTC Nearest Intersections page
- Fixed a bug where removing the traffic and relative terrain indicators from the navigation map would leave behind an empty but visible container
- Fixed a bug where TAWS touchdown callouts were not using nearest runway elevation
- Fixed a small inaccuracy in the lateral deviation scale above the PFD HSI Map
- Fixed a bug where sometimes re-opening a GTC popup using the Back button would cause elements below it to not be correctly hidden or darkened
- Fixed a bug where the VNAV profile was not displaying time to TOD when still in the departure segment even if the airplane has reached cruise altitude and sequenced all climb constraints
- Reduced the delay of TAWS touchdown callouts when using radio altitude
G1000 Nxi
- Added support for third-party developers to provide global plugins for the NXi
- Extended MFD rotary knob menu to allow customization by avionics plugins
- Fixed a bug where certain intersections would not be displayed on the map or the Nearest Intersections page
- Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS
- Fixed B key not syncing barometer to actual pressure
Garmin GNS430W / GNS530W
- Fixed some page navigation issues where the right knob push would not close dialogs
- Added confirmation dialog for Activate Leg flight plan menu item
- Added support for double direct-to on an existing waypoint to activate the leg
- Fixed a bug where certain intersections would not be displayed on the map or the Nearest Intersections page
- Fixed a bug that could cause the lists in the Nearest pages to become corrupted
- Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS
- Fixed an issue that could cause the 430 to not load correctly when hot-swapped in from being inactive
- Fixed bug causing time zone offset to always be treated as positive
KAP140
- Corrected an issue in the default KAP140 template that caused the 100s' knob animation to be applied to both the 100s' knob, and the 1000s'
Aircraft
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner / Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
The Boeing 787-10 and 747-8i have received significant upgrades, with brand new highly detailed avionics, updated flight models, comprehensive systems, and more:
- Comprehensive visual overhaul of the avionics for accurate font, symbology, look, operation, and feel
- Visually accurate PFD supporting rising runway indication, ILS symbology, FPV and much more
- Independent MFD/ND/CDU Screens supporting view pane system management
- Full MFD synoptics pages indicating status of their respective systems
- Integrated avionics checklists on the MFD
- EICAS supporting full engine indication display and a whole suite of CAS messages
- CDU supporting advanced flight plan management and performance initialization features
- Advanced flight plan support, including arcs, radius-to-fix, intercepts, holds, procedure turns, and missed approaches
- Alternate diversions with customizable profiles for the predictions of ETA, distance and fuel remaining to multiple airports
- More in-depth Speedbrakes logic (rejected takeoff, arm, reversers, auto down behavior)
- Performance based VNAV with idle descent capabilities considering aircraft state, temperature and wind forecast
- Advanced VNAV configuration with ECON/selected modes, configuration of speed restrictions and speed transitions
- Fully featured autothrottle system with correct AT modes/functionality and communication to and from the FMS
- Thrust management system supporting cost index, thrust limitation and assumed temperature derate
- Fully featured autopilot including AUTOLAND, FLARE and ROLLOUT modes
- Integrated Approach Navigation (IAN) functionality and indications for straight-in non-precision approaches
- RNP/ANP indications
- TCAS II system supporting traffic advisories and RA indications on the ND
- Revised Engine and Flight Model bringing many values closer to book, fuel consumption, engine power settings, climb rates, speeds, and attitudes
- Fuel System overhaul supporting correct automation and warning logic
- Support for Hydraulic Demand pumps and automation
- Air conditioning and basic duct pressure simulation
- Pressurization system with FMS (AUTO) and MAN landing altitude capabilities and automatic VNAV based altitude scheduling
- Electrical systems with correct bus connection logic and adjusted power consumption
- Functional GPS and IRS navigation systems
- Adding more functionality to the overhead panels with accurate indications on the electrics, hydraulics, fuel and ECS panels
- Adjusted overhead panels logic and lighting accordingly
- Extended ingame checklists for both planes which are mostly autocompletetable
- 787: Revision of the plane’s soundscape
- 787: Overhauled HUD supporting nearly all real-world symbology, including both Full and Decluttered modes, runway edge lines, FPV acceleration and speed error indications, TOGA and G/S reference lines, and unusual attitudes
- 787: New fly-by-wire system simulating the authentic C*U law with trim speed unique to Boeing aircraft
- 787: Flaps system comes with "Load Relief" and "Auto-gap" functionality
Cessna Citation CJ4 / WT21
- PFD: Fixed an issue where the wind indicator would spin to the wrong direction
- FMS: Fix edge case when inserting waypoint at end of flight plan
- FMS: Fix default hold inbound course to match previous leg outbound course
- Fixed a bug where the autopilot/flight director would not deactivate LOC mode during ILS/LOC approaches after the active nav source was switched to FMS
Cessna Citation Longitude
- The PFD roll indicator is now rendered using the correct "sky pointer" configuration
- Fixed thrust reverser animations so that the buckets are only shown as deployed when reverse thrust is actually engaged
- Added mitigation to prevent the engine and APU graphics on the Fuel, Hydraulics, ECS, and Anti-Ice Synoptic Panes from rendering incorrectly
- The rudder can now be powered by both the A and B hydraulic systems and no longer requires the left engine to be running
- Bearing Pointer information is no longer missing when the PFD is in Split mode
- Fixed improper placement of the NAV/DME information banner when the PFD was in Split mode
- Fixed a bug where Bearing Pointer 2 information was displayed in the incorrect location when Bearing Pointer 1 was turned off
- Changing the selected airspeed while autothrottle is on no longer causes the autothrottle to command sudden changes in throttle lever position
- Added support for the dual-cue flight director format
- The roll spoilers (mid- and outboard) can no longer be extended without hydraulic system pressure
- Improved the autothrottle's airspeed-tracking behavior and improved the responsiveness of the autothrottle when envelope speed protection is active
- Reduced the sensitivity of the autothrottle to sudden changes in airspeed
- The PFD roll indicator no longer renders the roll scale arc
Daher TBM 930
- The minimums alerter now works correctly when using radio minimums
Peripherals
New presets
Added following presets for Yawman Arrow:
- Yawman Arrow (General Aviation)
- Yawman Arrow (Jets)
- Yawman Arrow (Helicopters)
Various peripheral fixes
- All device with a joystick can now control the cursor
- Fixed the right analog stick in the gamepad default preset not turning/spinning any knobs in aircrafts
SDK
SimVars
- Fixed crash when requesting some airplane-specific SimVars on helicopters
Aircraft editor
- Removed max engine count
- Fix Helo-Turbine engine type not selectable when aircraft type is helicopter
