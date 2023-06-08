Minor Update - v0.1.15a

Change Notes
- Added a pressure relief valve
- Flywheel is now much heavier (slightly unrealistic for this size of engine but makes the game easier to play)
- Audio when filling water is now smoother
- Removing water from the tank previously didn't account for energy loss correctly
- Made audio volume slightly quieter
- Dampened some harsh audio frequencies
- Renamed "throttle" to "throttle valve" and reversed number reading on information panel
- Engine no longer makes an abrupt noise when the program is started
