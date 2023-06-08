 Skip to content

Steam Engine Simulator update for 8 June 2023

Minor Update - v0.1.15a

Minor Update - v0.1.15a

Share · View all patches · Build 11426640

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change Notes
  • Added a pressure relief valve
  • Flywheel is now much heavier (slightly unrealistic for this size of engine but makes the game easier to play)
  • Audio when filling water is now smoother
  • Removing water from the tank previously didn't account for energy loss correctly
  • Made audio volume slightly quieter
  • Dampened some harsh audio frequencies
  • Renamed "throttle" to "throttle valve" and reversed number reading on information panel
  • Engine no longer makes an abrupt noise when the program is started

Changed files in this update

