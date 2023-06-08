 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playcraft update for 8 June 2023

Update June 08

Share · View all patches · Build 11426619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bots can now have multiple items in they belt
Walk on ragdoll without get ejected
Possible fix for prefabs duplicating player
Fix client see bot belt items as blue
Fix restart after posses bot but main char stay dead
Fix grabed items is still activate after posses another character
New Follow effect

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link