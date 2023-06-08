Bots can now have multiple items in they belt
Walk on ragdoll without get ejected
Possible fix for prefabs duplicating player
Fix client see bot belt items as blue
Fix restart after posses bot but main char stay dead
Fix grabed items is still activate after posses another character
New Follow effect
Playcraft update for 8 June 2023
Update June 08
