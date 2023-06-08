The Divine Speaker: The Sun and the Moon is out NOW on Steam!

_Journey to the past with The Divine Speaker: The Sun and the Moon, an enthralling fantasy visual novel and 18+ prequel to the popular BL game, The Divine Speaker.

Follow the intertwining journeys of Lucius and Aemyl as they navigate their past and future, each grappling with the fate they have been dealt. Will they be able to find a happy future, or does only pain and suffering await them?

Lucius longs for a past that he cannot return to, while Aemyl is fixated on creating a future that may not come to pass. As their paths cross and their stories become intertwined, each must come to terms with the destiny that awaits them... or refuse to accept it.

In a game of the past and the future, the sun and the moon, who will come out on top?

🌙 Immerse yourself in over 80,000 words of captivating fantasy storytelling, with dual storylines that are woven together to form a mesmerizing narrative that explores the depths of love, loss, and sacrifice. ​

☀️ Embark on a linear journey (no choices) that leads directly into the beginning of The Divine Speaker, the game that started it all.​

🌙 Feast your eyes on the stunning original artwork by Fuyuure, the original game's talented artist. ​

☀️ Explore 18+ scenes and artworks and the intimate relationships that come along with them.

🌙 Meet brand new characters... plus some returning ones!







