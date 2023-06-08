Quick fix patch! 💙

Share · View all patches · Build 11426508 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 19:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:

Fixes / Adjustments:

Stacking bug causing items to disappear is fixed

New item descriptions for some crops

Chests no longer gets stuck staying open causing players to not be able to reopen chests

Time does not freeze after artifacts cutscene

Mysterious nose removed from the mines

Other small fixes here and there

Pumpkin seeds can be bought in year 1

Tools are labeled with the correct names

