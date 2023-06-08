 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blue Oak Bridge update for 8 June 2023

Quick fix patch! 💙

Share · View all patches · Build 11426508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:

Fixes / Adjustments:

  • Stacking bug causing items to disappear is fixed
  • New item descriptions for some crops
  • Chests no longer gets stuck staying open causing players to not be able to reopen chests
  • Time does not freeze after artifacts cutscene
  • Mysterious nose removed from the mines
  • Other small fixes here and there
  • Pumpkin seeds can be bought in year 1
  • Tools are labeled with the correct names

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961372 Depot 1961372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961373 Depot 1961373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961374 Depot 1961374
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link