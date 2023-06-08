Quick fix patch! 💙

Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:
Fixes / Adjustments:
- Stacking bug causing items to disappear is fixed
- New item descriptions for some crops
- Chests no longer gets stuck staying open causing players to not be able to reopen chests
- Time does not freeze after artifacts cutscene
- Mysterious nose removed from the mines
- Other small fixes here and there
- Pumpkin seeds can be bought in year 1
- Tools are labeled with the correct names
Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW
The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
Changed files in this update