Other: Changes some of the controller detection settings, hopefully this will work now correctly with all controller configurations.
New Art: Poison Shield art.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 8 June 2023
Patch 45.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Other: Changes some of the controller detection settings, hopefully this will work now correctly with all controller configurations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update