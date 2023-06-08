v0.5.0 Is Here! Big Itemization and Progression Overhaul
General:
- My goal with this update was to give players more control and options on how they engage with the game mechanics.
- This update is a big overhaul of the itemization and progression of the game.
- I highly suggest starting from scratch. Existing Save files kept all the things that are still compatible with v0.5 however this may lead to having late game stuff unlocked before you are meant to.
Added:
- Gold is now a main currency of the game that is gathered upon defeating enemies. Gold is used on the new item/ability crafting system and stat power ups upgrades.
- Each stat in the game can be level up via spending Gold. These leveled up stats show up in item/ability crafting and per run rewards.
- Each class now has a copy of the passive tree that can be allocated differently than the shared passive tree. Stats from the class tree and shared tree do stack.
- Each class now has its own level (separate from the global level already in the game). A class gains experience to level up when active and alive during a run. This class level ties to class tree level points.
- There is now a run level that gets experience based on the enemies defeated. A run level will give you a per run reward. Run levels reset on death or ending a run.
- There is now a per run reward after killing X amount of enemies.
- There is now a per run reward after clearing waves.
- There is now a per run reward after staying alive for X time intervals.
Changes:
- Equipment crafting is completely changed. You can now craft each stat individually on a item. Some rules and restrictions apply.
- Abilities has been reworked. You can now craft abilities and craft stats into them. Some rules and restrictions apply.
- Enemies now spawns in waves with 1 boss mixed in. Kill all alive units to spawn the next wave. Enemies still scale based on Time.
- Rebranded your existing account level to Global Level. It still works as previously: shared passive tree and affects unlockable/crafts/rewards.
- Boss rewards now give the stats bonus to all abilities in that character.
- Ability stats and modifiers have been changed and now uses the new stat crafting system.
- Unlockable now require Gold to unlock along other requirements.
- Rearranged the ability unlockable order.
- Removed all restrictions related to classes required for each world.
- You can now configure your character's abilities during a run.
- Increased based speed of enemies.
- Removed active classes pathing restrictions from shared Passive tree.
- Shared tree now starts at the center of the tree. Class nodes have been removed from the shared tree. Shared tree stats are given to all classes.
- Experience earned during runs persists for Global and class levels on death and ending a run.
- UI changes to fit new systems and content
- The loadout feature has been disabled for now until it can be reworked to fit the new systems and changes.
- The leaderboard feature has been disabled for now until it can be reworked to fit the new systems and changes.
- The random mode has been disabled for now until it can be reworked to fit the new systems and changes.
- Currencies has been disabled as they do not have a function or need in the current version.
Existing Saves:
- Unlocked classes will be kept into v0.5
- Most abilities will need to be unlocked again.
- All items (except currencies) have been wiped as they were not compatible with the new systems.
