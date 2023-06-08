Patch B.0.1.6 - 06/08/2023

Improvements
• Town Traitors now count as coven, not town member, when checking if a deck has 2 opposing factions and the game can start.
• Removed the 1 Apocalypse limit for Custom game mode and All Any. You can now have 4 Apocalypse characters in all relevant game modes.
• Doomsayer special ability menu can now be used during the day
• The Invite to Party button in the Friends list will no longer show if that friend is offline.
• Mayor role card clarifies they can not reveal on the stand.
• Trickster cannot target VIP anymore
• Traitor Trickster cannot target coven anymore
• Hangman will now come for multiple vigilantes that kill town in the same night
• Changed the role reveal screen to show all scrolls you have equipped. The ones used that game will be consumed in fire.
• Anonymous mode will no longer effect players in a Party. It will take effect once the Party joins a game.
• Rapid Mode will now activate in a 1v1 scenario that is not a stalemate (10s discussion, 10s voting, 15s night)
• Variety of achievements will not be passively earned from being reanimated anymore
• Wildling Necronomicon priority adjusted
• Dead VIP will not reassign VIP when disconnecting anymore
• Added VIP player effect icon
• All horsemen now see plagued player effects
• All horsemen now see who has bread
• Famine can now only target players who have bread
• Improved transition between scenes
Bug Fixes
• Fixed the home page Witch cackle.
• Fixed reanimating trickster verb to say taunt instead of redirect attack
• Fixed a bug that was causing a Spy to see the Spy results of another Spy
