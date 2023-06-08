Patch B.0.1.6 - 06/08/2023

Improvements

• Town Traitors now count as coven, not town member, when checking if a deck has 2 opposing factions and the game can start.

• Removed the 1 Apocalypse limit for Custom game mode and All Any. You can now have 4 Apocalypse characters in all relevant game modes.

• Doomsayer special ability menu can now be used during the day

• The Invite to Party button in the Friends list will no longer show if that friend is offline.

• Mayor role card clarifies they can not reveal on the stand.

• Trickster cannot target VIP anymore

• Traitor Trickster cannot target coven anymore

• Hangman will now come for multiple vigilantes that kill town in the same night

• Changed the role reveal screen to show all scrolls you have equipped. The ones used that game will be consumed in fire.

• Anonymous mode will no longer effect players in a Party. It will take effect once the Party joins a game.

• Rapid Mode will now activate in a 1v1 scenario that is not a stalemate (10s discussion, 10s voting, 15s night)

• Variety of achievements will not be passively earned from being reanimated anymore

• Wildling Necronomicon priority adjusted

• Dead VIP will not reassign VIP when disconnecting anymore

• Added VIP player effect icon

• All horsemen now see plagued player effects

• All horsemen now see who has bread

• Famine can now only target players who have bread

• Improved transition between scenes

Bug Fixes

• Fixed the home page Witch cackle.

• Fixed reanimating trickster verb to say taunt instead of redirect attack

• Fixed a bug that was causing a Spy to see the Spy results of another Spy