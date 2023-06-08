Vtuber update



What has long been asked for finally done!

Steam workshop support has been added, now everyone can tell their stories to others, make their own levels and of course upload their own backgrounds, models and voiceovers!

Also a few annoying things have been fixed, like slow scrolling mouse wheel, talking characters after the end of the level, slightly clearer tutorials, and much more!

Also, on top of that, 4 new pantsu skins have been added!

In connection with this, we want to announce a challenge for Vtuber's add yourself into the game and talk about it with the tag #VtuberInGame

Below will be a recorded guide which shows most of the functions of the mod editor!

And of course congratulations on the summer!

P.S. ourselves we understand we small indie company so if you find bugs, or you need help you can write about it in our discord, or on steam forum!

