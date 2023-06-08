 Skip to content

Panty&Demons update for 8 June 2023

Vtuber update

Share · View all patches · Build 11426380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


What has long been asked for finally done!
Steam workshop support has been added, now everyone can tell their stories to others, make their own levels and of course upload their own backgrounds, models and voiceovers!
Also a few annoying things have been fixed, like slow scrolling mouse wheel, talking characters after the end of the level, slightly clearer tutorials, and much more!
Also, on top of that, 4 new pantsu skins have been added!
In connection with this, we want to announce a challenge for Vtuber's add yourself into the game and talk about it with the tag #VtuberInGame
Below will be a recorded guide which shows most of the functions of the mod editor!
And of course congratulations on the summer!

P.S. ourselves we understand we small indie company so if you find bugs, or you need help you can write about it in our discord, or on steam forum!

Discord

Changed files in this update

PantyDemonsWindow Depot 1385941
  • Loading history…
PantyDemonsMac Depot 1385942
  • Loading history…
PantyDemonsLinux Depot 1385943
  • Loading history…
